IFP’s Sikhumbuzo Dlamini elected mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality

Durban — A long-standing member of the IFP, Sikhumbuzo Dlamini, has officially been elected as the mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality. His election took place during a council meeting on Tuesday, marking a new chapter for the district following the tenure of Thamsanqa Ntuli, who ascended to the role of KwaZulu-Natal’s premier in June after the May election.

Dlamini previously served as deputy mayor and held the position in an acting capacity since June. Hailing from Nkandla, like his predecessor Ntuli, Dlamini has promised a renewed focus on delivering essential services to the community, particularly to the most vulnerable residents. “We will continue to ensure that services are delivered to the residents of our district,” he said after his election.

Sihle Magubane, leader of the DA caucus in the King Cetshwayo Municipality, welcomed Dlamini's appointment. “We hope he will continue the good traditions of engagement and debate that have enabled the municipality to deliver quality and sustainable services to its communities.” Magubane emphasised the importance of multi-party cooperation under Dlamini’s leadership to ensure the welfare of all people in the district.

The King Cetshwayo District Municipality comprises five local municipalities: uMfolozi, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi, Mthonjaneni, and Nkandla, the latter having been previously led by Ntuli as mayor. Reflecting on Dlamini’s election, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, IFP spokesperson, lauded the new mayor for his long-standing dedication to the community, saying, “We recognise the mayor's dedication to serving the people of King Cetshwayo District Municipality and his commitment to ensuring every citizen has access to essential services. Under your leadership, we are confident that the municipality will continue to thrive.” In light of Dlamini's new role, council speaker Siphesihle Mkhwanazi announced plans to fill the vacant deputy mayor position, although no specific timelines were given.

Meanwhile, the IFP congratulates Councillor BJ Thwala on his appointment as the Mayor of uPhongolo Local Municipality.” Hlengwa expressed optimism for Thwala’s leadership, citing “his dedication to serving the people of uPhongolo” and a shared commitment to advance development. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.