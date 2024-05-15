I’m still MK Party spokesperson — Nhlamulo Ndhela

Durban — Umkhonto WeSizwe national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhela has denied that he has been removed from his position. Ndhlela who trended on various social platforms on Tuesday told the Daily News on Wednesday morning that the rumours were true as he was still at the helm of the party’s communications department.

Clarifying the confusion, Ndhlela said after seeing people discussing his departure on social media platforms, he investigated the origin of the information and found out that people mistook him with another Nhlamulo who has been acting on the ETV’s drama Scandal that left the show. Another confusion he attributed to rumours was the appointment of former KwaZulu-Natal policeman Vincent Mdunge as the provincial spokesperson, saying people also thought Mdunge was coming to replace him. “ I have not left or been axed from the MKP. I am still the head of communications and national spokesperson. Those who said I have left mistook me for Nhlamulo from ETV’s scandal,” said Ndhela. His stay in the party was also confirmed by the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership which issued a statement on Tuesday night rejecting the rumours.

In a statement issued by the party’s provincial coordinator, a position equivalent to provincial secretary, Simphiwe Mpungose he said those that were spreading rumours wanted to sow division within the party. “We regard these ill-informed allegations as malicious as an attempt to sow panic and divisions among the membership and supporters of Umkhonto WeSizwe Party, therefore we want to categorically confirm that Mr Ndhlela remains the MKP’s national head of communications and spokesperson of our organisation,” read the statement. Mpungose added that any stratcom agenda will not succeed in derailing or undermining the will of the people to take back their land, come 29 May 2024, by way of two-thirds majority.