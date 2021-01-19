Immune-boosting soup distribution begins in Durban

Durban - Food for Life South Africa’s mission is to eradicate hunger and malnutrition nationally.

Merebank Food for Life chairperson Paul Pillay said russum, which they had distributed on Sunday was the South Indian soup dish that helped in the fight against Covid.

Russum, he said, helped to ease the symptoms of Covid 19 by reducing a cought and phlegm.

Pillay said Food for Life initially started with 100 litres and would build up to 200 litres for one cooking cycle, depending on the needs of the community.

He said they had received plenty of requests and would be distributing to all those who have made contact to the distribution circle and communities.