Immune-boosting soup distribution begins in Durban
Durban - Food for Life South Africa’s mission is to eradicate hunger and malnutrition nationally.
Merebank Food for Life chairperson Paul Pillay said russum, which they had distributed on Sunday was the South Indian soup dish that helped in the fight against Covid.
Russum, he said, helped to ease the symptoms of Covid 19 by reducing a cought and phlegm.
Pillay said Food for Life initially started with 100 litres and would build up to 200 litres for one cooking cycle, depending on the needs of the community.
He said they had received plenty of requests and would be distributing to all those who have made contact to the distribution circle and communities.
“It is not a cure but more of an immune builder and remedy traditionally used amongst the South Indian community to help during winter months to help the fight against the common cold or flu,” Pillay said.
Food for Life has 30 branches nationally and is situated centrally in order to supply freshly cooked vegan meals to people in Wema, Lamontville, Wentworth, Merewent, Merebank, Umlazi, Isipingo, Malukazi, Kwamakhutha, Welbedacht, Bottlebrush Settlement and Shallcross.
Food for Life Merebank can be contacted on 084 441 5647.
Daily News