Important Notice: N3 road closure for blasting on Tuesday

Durban — The N3 will be closed for 30 minutes on Tuesday, November 5, for the blasting between the Ashburton off-ramp and Market Road. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (Sanral) announced this informing the public of the planned full road closure of the N3 to facilitate blasting next to the existing Ashburton Overpass Bridge.

The closure will occur on Tuesday between 2.30pm and 3pm. This work will be undertaken as part of the N3 Section 3 Upgrade Project from Market Road and the Ashburton offramp. Additionally, Pope Ellis Drive at the Ashburton intersection and the R103 to Ashburton interchange will be closed too since they are near the blasting activities.

KM 3+800 northbound between Ashburton and Market Road. | Supplied The planned full road closures will be as follows: 2.30pm to 2.45pm: Close N3 and other listed roads for blasting.

2.45pm to 2.55pm: Clean up any debris on all roads.

2.55pm to 3pm: Final road safety inspection.

3pm: Reopen N3 and other listed roads for all vehicles. Sanral’s Eastern Region project manager Jason Lowe said traffic will be directed via the R103 route and allowed to take the Market Road offramp to the N3 Mainline as an alternative route during the blast. Substantial delays may however be experienced as the N3 will be closed during the blasting. “The contractor’s traffic accommodation team, with support from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI), will oversee traffic management activities throughout the blasting activity,” Lowe said.

He said the closure may need to be adjusted depending on weather conditions that day. If necessary, a second notice with updated information of the new time will be issued. “Motorists are advised to plan and adjust their routes for the duration of the closure and encourage adherence to the rules of the road. Sanral appreciates your patience throughout the ongoing major road enhancements,” Lowe said. Ashburton/Pope Ellis will be closed for blasting. Traffic will be directed via the R103 route. The traffic will be allowed to take the Market Road off-ramp to the N3 Mainline as shown in red. | Supplied WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.