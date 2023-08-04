Inanda school receives a facelift

Durban — The Human Settlements and Public Works (DPW) MEC Sipho Nkosi said that his department has spent more than R30 million to alleviate the congestion problems experienced in the Inanda schools. Nkosi on Thursday embarked on Operation Siyahlola, during which he paid visits to two of his department’s schools’ catalytic projects.

First, Nkosi and his team visited Siphumelele Primary School in Newtown C, Inanda, in the Ezimangweni area, ward 107 within eThekwini Metro Municipality. Nkosi said that his department aimed at providing a new modern school for pupils living within Inanda Township. The school was initially built by the parents, and when the school authorities realised the need for the school to be expanded, they approached the KZN government for assistance.

The school began expansion in 2020 and is expected to be fully operational by March 2024. School Governing Body chairperson Maxwell Zondi said that he was excited by the progress of the new classrooms construction, and that he was hopeful that by September the construction project will be finished. “We work well with the parents of our children here. In fact, many parents want their children to come to this school because of its discipline, and its work ethic.

“Our boys’ football team made us proud when they went to represent our schools in a schools’ tournament in Brazil, making this school more famous,” Zondi said proudly. He added that the new classrooms will be a great relief, because of the hundreds of pupils that flock to the school every year. Siphumelele Primary School, Newtown C, Inanda, is soon going to have new state-of-the-art classrooms, to help alleviate the problems of congestion in the classrooms. Picture: Steven Makhanya The new double storey block of classes consists of:

21 new classrooms;

2 multi-purpose classrooms;

4 Grade R classrooms;

1 computer room;

1 media centre with a smart board;

1 science laboratory;

Administration block ( 7 Offices);

7 store rooms;

A SNP kitchen;

Ablution facilities ( 34 seats);

Guard house. Repair works and renovation to existing classrooms and ablution facilities have also taken place. The school upgrades have helped create a total number of 70 EPWP job opportunities for the local ward 107 community. The school construction project is guarded by a functional project steering committee for the project composed of members from local leadership (SGB, Business Forum and ward committee) and EPWP officials within the region.

The project is said to have experienced a few challenges and interventions, some of which were Covid-19 which compelled the site to operate at 60% workforce while teaching and learning were in progress. It is also said that the EPWP local labour demands resulted in site closure, and three stoppages resulted in a loss of 30 working days. These issues were after the DPW’s interventions. The business forum demands resulted in site closure, with five stoppages which resulted in a loss of 46 working days. The MEC proceed to Tongaat Special School, in Nkosibomvu Crescent, Kwatiba, Tongaat.