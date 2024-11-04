Increased algae at dams cause water disruptions in eThekwini

Durban — Due to an increase in algae volumes, there has been a reduction in treated water volumes at the Durban Heights Water Works. This was according to the uMngeni-uThukela Water, which noted an increased volume of algae at the Albert Falls, Nagle and Inanda dams.

“This excess algae has had a negative effect on volumes of water that can be treated at the Durban Heights Waterworks,” said uMngeni-uThukela Water spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo. “As a result, some areas of eThekwini that are supplied from the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works are experiencing water disruptions.” Maphumulo explained that while the waterworks is still producing potable water of excellent quality standards, the production capacity has decreased due to increased desludging and the frequent backwashing of filters to get rid of the algae.

He said uMngeni-uThukela Water is continuing with efforts to optimise its treatment processes. This includes using advanced chemical treatment methods to unclog its filters. “Our water quality monitoring has also been increased in order to detect and act against the presence of algae in raw water from the Albert Falls-Nagle Dam system,” Maphumulo said. “uMngeni-uThukela Water continues to monitor the raw water quality and we anticipate that the problem will be resolved once the algal count from Albert Falls-Nagle Dam subsides.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We urge the public to continue using water sparingly,” Maphumulo added. In a joint statement in August, uMngeni-uThukela Water and the eThekwini Municipality said they remained committed to finding an urgent solution to the water supply problem affecting the city as a result of reduced water volumes following the upsurge of algae in raw water. Some of the efforts uMngeni-uThukela Water made to ensure the presence of algae was brought under control included directly treating raw water at the point of abstraction at the Nagle Dam to decrease the concentration of algae before it reaches the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works. Shaft pumps were also used to draw water from the Inanda Dam which it mixes to dilute the algae at the Durban Heights Water Works.