Independent Media expresses its gratitude to clients

Durban — Independent Media Deputy Head of Sales Group Mike Ntsasa expressed the company’s gratitude for the steady support of clients at the Exclusive Breakfast for Independent Media Clients at Coastlands Hotel in Musgrave on Tuesday. Independent Media thanked its clients for their unwavering commitment to and support of the brand. The event was attended by more than 50 representatives from the company’s stakeholders. It was also a networking session for the guests.

Ntsasa said the clients played a pivotal role in supporting Independent Media in KwaZulu-Natal, even in these trying times. THULANI Mbatha, Mazwi Xaba, Zoubair Ayoob, Takudzwa Hove, Philani Mazibuko, Ayanda Mdluli, Sandile Mdadane and Zwelakhe Ngcobo. | Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers “The province has faced its challenges and yet it stands tall with an indomitable spirit, and it is testimony of the strengths that have embedded in the very fabric of the KwaZulu-Natal community,” he said. “Your support has been a beacon of hope during the times of uncertainty in your collaboration with Independent Media. You have not only invested in our platforms for information and communication but also invested in the heartbeat of the province.

Some of the clients got the opportunity to bag prizes during a raffle. One of the representatives, Coastlands Hotel Group Executive in Sales and Marketing, Marlene Govender, said she believed that South Africa would rise again if companies continued working with Independent Media.

“It is up to us as companies to work with a company of such calibre and build stronger relations. I believe business collaboration plays a crucial role in enabling us to keep supporting each other,” she said. “I also strongly believe that we will get through the taxing times we are facing if we work together and support one another,” said Govender. SHABNUM Moosa, Melisha Govender, Rivaz Maharaj, Marlene Govender and Andre van Wyk. | Doctor Ngcobo/Independent Newspapers Berea Technikon College Deputy CEO Sibongiseni Magwaza said: “Independent Media is our major tool in showcasing what we do as an institution. We thank the company for the amazing relationship we have built together over the years,” said Magwaza.