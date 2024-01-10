Independent Media gets new executives

Durban — Independent Media has appointed Adri Senekal de Wet as the new Editor-in-Chief, following the retirement of Aziz Hartley at the end of last year. Mohamed Hoosain, Independent Media’s current CFO will step in as acting CEO, after current Chief Executive Officer, Takudzwa Hove stepped down to pursue his MBA.

Dr Iqbal Survé will resume his role as Executive Chairman of Independent Media. Senekal de Wet has been part of Independent Media since November 2016, serving as the executive editor of Business Report and Personal Finance. “Her dedication, expertise, and leadership have played a crucial role in shaping the editorial direction of these publications,” Independent Media said in a statement.

Senekal de Wet thanked Dr Survé for the trust placed in her, saying: “I am honoured to lead Independent Media and work alongside an esteemed group of world-class editors within the group. Our goal is to re-establish Independent Media as the trusted media house South Africa so desperately needs and one that continues to be a voice of all the peoples of the country.” She emphasised the importance of quality content that empowers readers to make informed decisions in their daily lives. “It is the truth that shall set us all free – warts and all; nothing beats commitment, hard work, and passion for your work,” she added.

She expressed her gratitude for Hartley’s years of wisdom, experience, and ability to lead a newsroom of diverse cultures and talents, extending her best wishes for his future endeavours. Senekal de Wet will also join the board at Independent as an Executive Director. Hove will remain in the Sekunjalo Group, bringing his skills and expertise to bear in a different portfolio where he will help guide and re-shape Sekunjalo’s hospitality, travel, tourism and events sector, Independent Media said.