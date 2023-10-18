Independent Media photographer’s murder probed by provincial Organised Crime Unit

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that the provincial Organised Crime Unit is now handling the investigation into the murder of Independent Media photographer Bongani Mbatha. He was gunned down outside his Hammarsdale home exactly three months ago. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said there had still been no arrest at this stage.

“The case of murder is being investigated by the provincial Organised Crime Unit. The matter is still under investigation,” she said. The police would not divulge if there were any leads in the investigation, which had initially been with Mpumalanga SAPS. Mbatha’s sister, Zanele Mbatha, said the family’s journey to healing was a difficult one. “This wound is one that will never heal until such time as we see justice. We are pleading with anyone who might have information as to what happened or who the shooters were to come forward, even if they were not the ones who did but know something because we still don’t know the motive behind the killing.”

She said the loss was still very painful to the family, especially since there still was no arrest. “We want the truth, why he was killed even though we know that this will not bring him back. The last picture I have of him is his wounded body, it was so bad. The gunshot wound behind his ear left a gaping hole causing his jaw to split, the one at the back of his head separated his head from his neck, and he had a number of gunshot wounds on his upper body as well. You could just see that this person wanted Bongani dead,” said Zanele. Mbatha’s body was discovered a few steps from the door of his home, where his elderly mom and nephew were inside.