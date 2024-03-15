India creates education opportunities for South Africans

Durban — The Consulate General of India in Durban has said that it was committed to promoting cultural exchange and strengthening relations between India and South Africa. This was the message from Dr Thelma John David, the consul general of India, who was speaking to students, parents and teachers about the India-Africa Maitri scholarship scheme at a briefing held at the Nelson Mandela Community Youth Centre, in Chatsworth, on Thursday.

The scholarship aims to promote cultural exchange between India and South Africa. Students can apply to pursue academic programmes in India. Applicants must be at least 18 as at April 30, 2024, and not older than 40 for undergraduate or postgraduate courses and 50 for PhD courses. The Consul General of India Thelma John David at a public briefing at the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre in Chatsworth. Photographer: Khaya Ngwenya “This is a unique opportunity for South African youth to connect with India. I believe they will be connecting with the world and the future of India. It is another season to open the scholarship for South Africans I am sure gifted students and youth in South Africa will make their dreams come true,” David said.

She said the scholarship allowed the recipients to experience the vibrancy and culture, the people, and the ethos of India. “We live in a world which is impacted by everything around us, climate change, politics and Covid. We understand that no country and community is alone; we all get impacted. Therefore we must equip our youth – the young generation must be able to relate and work with everyone in the world. Given this opportunity to go to India, the largest democracy, will definitely open their eyes and give them a new window to see and understand the world,” she said. David said the qualification the students earned would enable them to navigate the world and make a future for themselves in South Africa or anywhere else.

The Consul General of India, Thelma John David, at a public briefing at the Nelson Mandela Youth Centre in Chatsworth. | Khaya Ngwenya/Independent Newspapers One of the beneficiaries of the scholarship, Sibusiso Ngidi, 27, of KwaMashu, advised the youth to take the opportunity. He said the scholarship had the capacity to change one’s life. “My prospects were very slim to none. I was working as a tool boy with no formal education after matric. I could not get into any universities. I had no financial support,” Ngidi said. “Currently, I have two qualifications through the scholarship: in 2015 I started my bachelor’s in electrical engineering and went further to apply in 2019 for a Master’s in electrical power engineering.”