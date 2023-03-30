India’s finest silk products showcased

Durban — With the aim of strengthening Indian-South African bilateral relations, the Consulate General of India, Dr Thelma John David, partnered with the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council (ISEPC) to hold their first-ever “Business buyer seller meet cum display of Made in India silk products” at the Elangeni and Maharani Hotel in Durban on Wednesday. The event saw businessmen and women come under one roof to showcase their silk wares.

There was a display of hand-crafted products made of pure silk. Reading the congratulatory message on behalf of Dr David, Acting Consulate General of India Prem Sagar Kesarapu said: “We are here to interact with the local business people in order to extend the market to them and to strengthen the trade bilateral relations India shares with South Africa.” He said the Indian silk exhibited the weaver’s magical artistry and helped in boosting the Indian economy while supporting millions of artisans.

“India is uniquely positioned in the silk industry, as the world’s leading producer of all the varieties of silk – which are Mulberry, Tussar, Mugar and Eri. “The silk industry in India not only earns its producers valuable foreign exchange, but being highly labour-intensive it provides gainful employment to millions of artisans, including women in the rural areas.” Kesarapu added that Dr David congratulated the ISEPC for undertaking these buyer seller meets cum exhibitions in South Africa.

“I am sure this endeavour will provide economic benefits to the SMEs and member exports, besides boosting the export of Made in India products. “It will also be an excellent opportunity for small and medium manufacturers of silk and other allied silk products to showcase their latest range of products to the world markets, especially here in South Africa,” he said. The Consulate General wished everyone participating in buyer seller meets cum display of Made in India success and extended her best wishes to the committee of administration, management, officers of ISEPC, participating member exporters, South African buyers and all those associated with these business events.

She said their next leg of export promotion was to take place in Cape Town on Friday. The vice-chairman of the ISEPC, Dr Bimal Mawandia, said they were in Durban because of an initiative of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he wanted them to go from country to country and explore business possibilities. “We craft a variety of silk products – so you can find, under one roof, many products made in India.

“Many people here have been running their business for 30 to 40 years, and they know exactly what the markets want. They control the prices, and they can determine the qualities of products.” Abhishek and Alpika Sadh of Alps Expo, whose specialities are scarves, ladies’ clothing, shawls, bags, accessories and children’s clothing, said all these products were handmade. “From the silk cocoon straight to these silk products on display here. We have trade relations with a few people here in South Africa that order all their silk products from us,” Abhishek Sadh said.

The couple said they had been all over the world to showcase their finest silk products. Another guest, Prakash Craft, said: “We produce handmade items – such as these accessory bags and high-end fashion silk clothing for ladies. We have been doing this for the last 40 years. We deal with the best of the best – such as celebrities, your movie personalities.” WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.