Infected teacher's Covid-19 warning: 'The virus is real and not easy'

Durban - A Joburg teacher, who has been hospitalised for more than 30 days while being treated for Covid-19, has warned colleagues not to return to school, saying the struggle against the virus is “real and not easy”. “I have been on the oxygen concentrator machine since these two days of cold weather. I am lying on my tummy with heat bags on my back. “The body needs warmth, the lungs need extreme repair. I sometimes go without sleep for an entire night, trying to endure pain in my chest and controlling my breath,” he said, warning others. He said being on high maintenance meant that every 15 minutes, he had to drink a hot liquid or a natural remedy, only to be followed by a hot and cold sweat. “I know that if others were in my shoes they would give up. I have contemplated giving up myself a few times. My faith and prayers from people restore me each time I am at a low. How will you cope and how will your kids cope if you are placed in this situation?” he asked.

In terms of the Department of Basic Education’s proposed plan on the re-opening of schools, administrative personnel are expected to return to work this week, while school management, including school principals, may return on May 11 and for teachers, the proposed date is May 18, to start planning for social distancing measures before pupils return.

Schools are to be cleaned and sanitised, however, the plans for re-opening of schools would still have to be finalised by Cabinet.

Motshekga has not given an indication of when schools will re-open, and some education stakeholders, including unions are opposing the proposed dates.

The Educators’ Union of South Africa (Eusa) told the Daily News yesterday it planned to file an interdict against the Department of Basic Education, opposing the plan.

Eusa secretary-general Simphiwe Mpungose said the safety of teachers and pupils could not be guaranteed.

“The interdict would culminate in a charge of attempted murder and contravention of the lockdown regulations as part of the Disaster Management Act.

“We will remain resolute that schools shouldn’t re-open, because the department is known for its chronic failure to meet deadlines,” said Mpungose.

The Tebeila Institute of Leadership, Education, Governance and Training and the African Institute for Human Rights and Constitutional Litigation plan to make an urgent application in the Polokwane High Court.

They believe that Motshekga’s plans are against the Constitution and do not protect children’s rights, saying unlike adults, children are not responsible enough to look after themselves.

National Teachers’ Union president Alan Thompson said they do not plan to take the department to court for now, as they are convinced the department will change the dates.

Daily News