Durban — Infidelity is alleged to be one of the reasons why SANDF member Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu, 37, decided to shoot and kill his wife Tania Msane-Zungu on January 3. The Daily News this week reported that Zungu appeared in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court for the first time after he handed himself over to the police.

He is charged with the murder of his wife. A Zungu family member, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of being victimised, said the soldier killed his wife after finding out that she was having an affair with someone that he knew. The family member said that Tania had been having an affair with someone who was close to Zungu for a long time. “It was not the first time that Zungu caught his wife cheating. “This was in fact the third time. He was always forgiving because he loved her so much,” said the family member.

The relative said that this time round they are asking themselves why Zungu decided to take the harsh decision of killing her. However, the relative said it might be because Zungu got mad that Tania had been having an affair with someone close to both of them. “The man who is alleged to have been having an affair with Tania was too close to them. I guess this must have hurt him a lot. He could not control himself,” explained the relative.

Another person close to the couple, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Daily News’ sister paper Isolezwe that he first knew the wife before being close to Zungu. He described the soldier as a kind-hearted person who loved his wife. He further said there was a time when they tried to ask the wife to end the affair but she didn’t. He said when the matter goes on trial everything will unfold, including the reason why Tania was killed. Isolezwe reported that the couple met in the military and that’s when they started their relationship. However, Tania decided to quit as she found the training too hard.

Tania’s mother Gwen Msane, who told the Daily News that Zungu had been a violent man, indicated that her son-in-law once complained that his wife did not want to have sex with him. However, she said her daughter had indicated that Zungu had been aggressive in bed as if he was trying to check who she sleeps with, and he had been deployed to other areas. Msane said this was one of their problems. Moreover, she said she would often think that one day she would raise her grandchildren.

“As much as that is what I thought, I never thought it would get to this,” she said. Msane also said that the couple were going through counselling at church and that they had renewed their vows last year in May, on Tania’s birthday, as a fresh start to their relationship. Msane said the couple had been married for more than 10 years.

They have two children together and Zungu has a child that he got while married to Tania. Zungu’s case will continue on January 17. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.