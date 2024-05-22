Informal traders hub opens the way for uMlazi

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has spent R15 million on enhancing the township economy and supporting small businesses in rural areas through the Griffiths Mxenge Informal Traders Hub in uMlazi V-Section. The facility has 48 formal units. These prefabricated structures include trading stalls, ablution facilities and essential bulk infrastructure.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda handed over cheques to the value of R2 500 each to the 48 beneficiaries to purchase start-up stock for their new trading hub on Monday. “This initiative is part of the city’s broader strategy to promote township economy and restore the dignity of local traders,” said Kaunda. Kaunda said that by providing proper shelter and facilities, they were ensuring that traders who previously worked in open and challenging conditions could operate in a comfortable and secure environment, thus enhancing business prospects and customer experience.

A beneficiary and laundry services owner, Skhona Mfeka, said he would use the R2 500 donated to him by the municipality, to purchase plumbing fittings for the laundry machines. “I will now turn my dream into reality," said Mfeka. Another beneficiary of the hub, café owner Londeka Mbhele, will be selling breakfast, freshly baked cakes and cooked meals.

“The amount of R2 500 will assist me in purchasing start-up stock as I already have equipment to work with,” said Mbhele. Kaunda said this development marked a significant step in transitioning informal economic activities to the formal sector, ensuring income security, sustainable livelihoods, and entrepreneurship opportunities. “It was implemented over two financial years, namely 2022/23 and 2023/24 through the Comprehensive Infrastructure Programme. The project reflects the collaborative efforts of the Business Support, Tourism, Markets, and Agri-Business Unit and the Economic Development Unit,” he said.