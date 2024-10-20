Inkosi Albert Luthuli Secondary School aims for 100% pass rate in matric exams

Durban — As thousands of matric pupils in KwaZulu-Natal commence with examinations on Monday, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Secondary School is aiming for a 100% pass rate this year. These were the vows by both pupils and the school management during the examination prayer ceremony on Friday. The school which is named after the late ANC president is in KwaDukuza about 80 km from Durban on the north coast where Luthuli lived until his death.

Speaking to the Daily News after the event, the principal, Njabulo Mhlongo and several matric pupils said they were aiming to finally reach 100% having scored 93% last year. Mhlongo said having improved from 5% in 2016 to 93% last year he believes that 100% is within reach. He said he is banking on the dedicated team of teachers and the cooperation from pupils themselves to achieve 100% pass rate. Mhlongo commended teachers and pupils for working hard despite financial difficulties the school is facing, saying if there are enough resources, the school would have received a 100% pass rate a long time ago. Mhlongo appealed to local businesses to support the school. Mshaya Mthethwa, a former matric pupil from 2015 delivered a motivational speech at the event on Friday. Mthethwa told pupils that as he did it in 2015 they too can do it. He also donated printing materials to the school and pledged to do more.

The school's good showing last year boosted Ilembe district which got position three in the province and also helped the province to take position three in the country with 83%. More than 200 000 pupils in the province will sit for their examinations on Monday.