Inquest launched after man drowns at Durban beach

Durban — Police have opened an inquest after a man drowned and his body washed up on a beach over the weekend. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Police in Durban North have registered an inquest for investigation following an incident in which a 48-year-old man allegedly drowned while swimming at the Promenade Beach on November 2, 2024.”

KZN VIP Protection Services reported a body washed along Glenashley Beach in Durban North on Saturday evening. Spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said a man’s body washed up as residents were out for a night swim. While they were in the water, they noticed the man’s lifeless body floating and they immediately pulled him to shore. “The quick-thinking resident notified emergency services but sadly there were no signs of life, the patient was declared deceased by KZN VIP Medics,” Naidoo said.

He said it is believed the man was reported missing earlier on Saturday; however, circumstances cannot be confirmed pending a police investigation. Naidoo said SAPS Search and Rescue and other teams were also present. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on their loss during this time,” Naidoo added.

A man in his forties got into difficulty after being caught in a rip current off Ballito Beach. | IPSS Medical Rescue Meanwhile, on Sunday, October 27, IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue responded to reports of a drowning at a beach in Ballito. IPSS Medical Rescue’s Kelsey-Jae Meyrick said on the arrival of rescue personnel and paramedics, it was established that a man, estimated to be in his 40s, had gotten into difficulty after being caught in a rip current. Beachgoers Peter Smith, Travis Gerber and Sheldon Goudge pulled the man from the water. An off-duty nurse on holiday from Europe noticed the man was unresponsive and immediately began CPR.

“On arrival of paramedics, CPR was continued, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, sadly the man was declared deceased,” Meyrick said. “We would like to commend the bystanders who did not hesitate to pull the man from the water, even though it was getting dark, and begin CPR. As well as two IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics who were off duty at a nearby restaurant and immediately came to assist with resuscitation efforts. “Our condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”