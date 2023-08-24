Inspiring women’s secrets of success

1. Executive director and the incumbent CEO of AmaZulu FC, Sinenjabulo Zungu My advice to every woman and little girl trying to keep that light shining would be to decide, stay focused and take action on what it takes to become a successful woman.

Noise will sound and hurdles will obstruct your course – do not be swayed. It’s all part of the journey. The most important thing is knowing and acknowledging that life is not linear. It throws curve balls and from time to time, one will be “forced” to pivot. My life and career have been nothing short of a maze, but I have stayed the course knowing what I want to achieve and what the end goal is. I want to succeed, I want to make an impact and I want to play a critical role in any and every space I occupy professionally. AmaZulu FC CEO Sinenjabulo Zungu. Picture: Supplied 2. East Coast Radio managing director Boni Mchunu

Success is a unique journey for everyone. For some, it involves material possessions, while for others, it revolves around achievements like education, marriage, or parenthood. Each of these milestones holds the potential for personal success. Being fearless, authentic and passionate is the key. Do not be afraid to try new things, as in most cases that is where success resides. Being authentic and identifying your passions. Understand that there is no one like you and that it’s within your power to achieve your dreams. Women must take up spaces and do so authentically not just for themselves, but to also contribute to the country. They must understand the skills necessary to pursue those passions.

East Coast Radio managing director Boni Mchunu. Picture: Supplied 3. Thandeka Global Equip and Buono Africa Holdings CEO Thandeka Nene To be a successful woman in South Africa one needs to have the desire to be economically independent and be determined to quench that desire. Identify something you like and enjoy, then follow your dream. You need to appreciate that nothing good comes easily. This means that you cannot run away from challenges you might encounter on the way. Try to meet like-minded people and do not be afraid to approach role models you look up to for advice.

Search for business funding, whether from banks or the government. Perseverance is very important in the business journey. If you try a business venture and it does not succeed, do not give up, you can always start again. Thandeka Global Equip and Buono Africa Holdings CEO Thandeka Nene. Picture: Supplied 4. Ithala Bank CEO Pearl Bhengu It is through women’s fellowship that women can make it in a world that tends to speak left but walk right.

The case for women’s empowerment in general and the economy in particular, has long been made and cannot be disproved. It is, however, how women rise to the occasion that determines our place at the table, and it’s important to remember that. Sheer determination to succeed helps women to take full advantage of official economic empowerment opportunities.