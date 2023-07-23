Intermittent water supply, low pressure expected in 13 North Coast areas

Durban — Thirteen northern KwaZulu-Natal coastal areas are expected to be affected by intermittent water supply or low pressure. In a public notice issued by uMngeni-uThukela Water, there is a planned shutdown of the Avondale Pump Station from Monday, July 24, to Thursday, July 27.

UMngeni-uThukela Water said essential maintenance work is to be undertaken by uMngeni-uThukela Water – formerly Umgeni Water – on the Avondale pumps at the Hazelmere Water Treatment Works. The entity said the work will involve the installation of a new delivery manifold to ensure the reliability of performance and improved water supply. The intricate nature of the work requires that the Avondale pump station be shut down while artisans replace the manifold. “A total of 80 hours have been allocated for the work to be completed. Work will commence at 10am on Monday, July 24, 2023, and is scheduled to be completed by 6pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023,” uMngeni-uThukela Water said.

“In preparation for the replacement of the manifold, the Avondale pumps will be isolated and the pipeline that delivers water to the Avondale Reservoir scoured.” UMngeni-uThukela Water said that during the shutdown of the Avondale pump station, the La Mercy pumps will be used to supply water to the Avondale Reservoir. However, in this period there may be a reduction in volumes of drinking water supplied by uMngeni-uThukela Water which could result in the following areas being affected by intermittent water supply or low pressure: Zimbali

Ballito

Chaka’s Rock

Salt Rock

Sheffield Beach

Foxhill

uMhlali

Shakaskraal

Etete

Nkobongo

Shayamoya

Shaka’s Head

Tinley Manor “Consumers who receive water from the Honolulu Reservoir will not be affected because this reservoir will be supplied from the Lower Thukela Bulk Water Supply Scheme in Mandeni,” uMngeni-uThukela Water said.

The entity thanked its customers, eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, iLembe District Municipality and Siza Water, for their understanding and support. "An apology is issued to consumers for any inconvenience that may be caused during the shutdown. An assurance is given that every endeavour will be made to try to complete the work in the allocated time."