International Day of Yoga gears up for milestone

Durban — The UN-certified celebration of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) will take place at the Durban Amphitheatre on Saturday, June 22. A warm-up session is being planned before the event.

Chief co-ordinating organiser and businessman philanthropist Ishwar Ramlutchman said this year’s milestone promises to be bigger and brighter, and the follow-up launches across KwaZulu-Natal towns were expected to contribute to awareness internationally and participation in yoga locally. Enthusiasts came out in full force for the official launch of the 10th International Day of Yoga at the Durban Jewish Club recently. | Supplied This follows the kick-off by the Sivananda World Peace Foundation of the first International Day of Yoga in Durban. The International Day of Yoga hosted worldwide annually, got off to a flying start with hundreds of yoga enthusiasts and tutors participating in the official launch for South Africa in Durban recently.

More than 300 participants attended the 10th anniversary launch at the Durban Jewish Club, a landmark venue for the Jewish community and wider, interfaith and secular organisations and events. Ramlutchman said the atmosphere at the Durban Jewish Club was fitting and had blended well with the IDY’s 2024 universal theme of humanity, harmony and peace. Ramlutchman confirmed that an official communiqué would be dispatched to the UN in New York to inform the world peacekeeping body of the growth and development of yoga in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal.

“On this momentous milestone of 10 years from its humble beginnings in 2014, we will share how this historical and ancient art of mental and physical fitness was gaining popularity and enjoying larger followings across our country’s culturally diverse and non-racial communities. “We are working with the government and community stakeholders to ensure that thousands of men, women, youth and children will embrace yoga, and practise this holistic mental and physical exercise as a way towards leading better lifestyles, promoting peace and living in harmony with other racial, religious and cultural groups,. “The International Day of Yoga is not just another event on the calendar. It is a global movement aimed at creating public awareness about the holistic nature of yoga. In these turbulent times of socio-economic handicaps and political tensions, we encourage all our citizens and compatriots to also promote a peaceful demeanour especially ahead of the May 29 polls.