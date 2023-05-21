Interventions as Hambanathi receives intermittent supply of water

Durban — The eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that various interventions are being implemented to improve water supply to Hambanathi. The municipality, in a brief statement, said it was aware of the intermittent supply of water from the Hambanathi reservoir.

“Interventions include closing the reservoir at night to build storage capacity so that water can be distributed equitably,” the municipality said. “Although the pumps were upgraded recently, excessive demand is putting pressure on the system, especially in higher-lying areas that are dependent on the pumping system.” The municipality apologised for the inconvenience and assured residents that interventions were being sought to rectify the situation as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in March, the Daily News reported that the municipality was spending R36 million in the reconstruction of the eMona water reservoir in oThongathi, north of Durban. This was after the water treatment plant was severely damaged during the April and May floods last year. At the time, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda led the members of the executive committee on an oversight visit to assess the progress of water and sanitation in oThongathi and surrounding areas. Executive committee members said that they were satisfied that the eMona reservoir project was at 90% completion and had created more than 36 jobs for the local communities.

The municipality identified the need to increase the storage capacity at the Mona reservoir supply network to assist in addressing water challenges in oThongathi and the surrounding areas, particularly in wards 61 and 62. In January, Kaunda commissioned a second water pump at the oThongathi water treatment plant. The plant stopped operating after it was extensively damaged during the April floods, leaving many residents without water.