Introducing the DA’s new KZN Legislature members

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature was recently announced ahead of its first National Assembly. The inauguration is set to take place this Friday. In total, 80 members will be represented, with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) having 37, the IFP 15, the ANC 14, the DA 11, the EFF two, and the NFP one.

DA representative Marlaine Nair said she has been part of the KZN Legislature since 2022 and hopes to do her best to bring about positive change that will impact the lives of KZN people in any portfolio. “From 2022 to 2024, I have been a member of the KZN Legislature as the DA spokesperson for human settlements and public works. Prior to that, I was a councillor in the eThekwini Metro from 2016 to 2022 and DA spokesperson for the economic development and environmental planning committee.” Nair added that she will continue to “put the people first and work hard to represent them well”.

She said she’s an accredited commercial mediator with good negotiation and conflict-resolution skills. The DA’s Marlaine Nair is one of 11 DA members set to be sworn into the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature. Nair has been a part of the legislature since 2022, and she hopes to continue putting the people first and work hard to represent them well. | Supplied Riona Gokool has been a DA representative for 13 years and believes she has the experience to fully embrace this role following her allocation to the West Durban area as the constituency head. She has a Bachelor of Social Science degree with majors in political science, English and legal studies.

The DA’s Riona Gokool was recently elected as the constituency head of West Durban in the KZN Legislature. With over 13 years of experience and knowledge, she believes she can strike the perfect balance between legislative and constituency. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Shontel de Boer said she will use her experience as a councillor to fulfil her duties, adding that people from all over the province have asked her for advice. “Through this, I think I have made a name for myself and I am confident I can cope,” she said. “For too long, residents have been suffering with poor service delivery and with things declining. Regardless of my allocated portfolio, I will do my best to hold the MEC accountable and fight for KZN residents.”

She said the emphasis will be on job creation, especially among the youth, and delivery of services, such as water, electricity and law enforcement. She would assist the elected candidate on how to be a good councillor after the by-elections, and how to keep the community updated. She said she will still be able to juggle between the KZN Legislature and ward 36 councillor duties as she’s used to “balancing work and home life”.

Shontel de Boer. Photo: Supplied The KZN Legislature’s 80 members are elected every five years on a proportional representation system. The premier and members of the KZN cabinet are appointed from these members. It is constitutionally mandated to pass legislation, provide a forum for public participation, involve the public in the law-making process, and oversee the activities of the provincial executive. In a statement released by the Office of the Chief Justice, it was announced that the first sitting of the National Assembly will be on Friday, which falls within 14 days after the election results have been declared. After the members of the National Assembly have been sworn in or after the prescribed affirmation has been administered, the Chief Justice will preside over the election of the Speaker of the National Assembly. Once the Speaker of the National Assembly has been elected, he or she will then preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker.