Investigations continue in case against four teens charged with rape and robbery

Durban — DNA and a further statement from the complainant were still outstanding in investigations in the rape and robbery case against four teens. This was revealed in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday where the teens, aged between 17 and 18 years and who were yet to apply for bail, appeared.

State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu asked for the matter to be adjourned to next month for further investigation. The 18-year-olds appeared from Westville Correctional Centre via the Audio Visual Remand System while the younger teens were brought to court from the centre’s juvenile medium. The four are alleged to have raped the girlfriend of the caretaker at a Clermont High School, which they had broken into in January.

They are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances – it is alleged that a knife and a gun were used in the commission of the crime – and housebreaking with intent to rape. On the count of rape the State alleges that the victim was penetrated by more than one accused during the crime. The school that the four teens allegedly broke into is the same school where a 55-year-old teacher was arrested for the alleged rapes of pupils.

The man, who is out on R5 000 bail, had been employed at the high school since 2008 and was arrested on the premises last year. He committed the alleged rapes there. He faces six counts of rape, including one of sexual grooming of children and exposure of genital organs to a child. The charges revolve around three victims that he is alleged to have raped more than once.