Investigations outstanding in murder case of father who allegedly shot son

Durban — Investigations are still outstanding in the case of a Wyebank father charged with the murder of his son, whom he allegedly shot thinking he was an intruder on his property.

Zamisa, who was arrested at the scene of the shooting, was released on a warning the day after the shooting. The 67-year-old appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where the State prosecutor Nomcebo Xulu said that the crime scene photo album, post-mortem report, and ballistics were outstanding. She asked that the case be adjourned for further investigations.

Previously, Zamisa had told the court that he mistakenly shot at his son, thinking him an intruder on their premises, and added that he had no intention whatsoever to kill him. He also said that he was at a loss for losing his son.

The summary of facts in the matter is that on that day, Zamisa had been at home when he heard shots coming from outside on his neighbour’s side. His wife persuaded him to go investigate since the shooting sounded like it was happening inside his yard. He reached for his firearm and then went outside. He noticed a human figure in his yard and fired shots. The target collapsed and he realised that it was Mlondi whom he had hit in the head. He was rushed into a vehicle but the vehicle stalled and had a mechanical breakdown while in the driveway.