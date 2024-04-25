Investment in giant food processing plant bears fruit

Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said they will witness the historic completion of a pipeline from the Wilmar palm oil refinery plant to the port.

Durban — A government delegation will visit a food processing giant in the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday (today).

Duma regarded this as the world’s largest palm oil refinery producer and trader. The global food processing giant will be supplying major world brands such as Unilever, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive, PepsiCo, Kellogg’s and many others in various countries, he said.

Visitors will know more about opportunities in the entire value chain of agriculture and agro-processing.

Duma said he valued the support of President Cyril Ramaphosa through Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Nomalungelo Gina, who has been representing the national government throughout the construction of this project.