Investment in giant food processing plant bears fruit

Durban — A government delegation will visit a food processing giant in the Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday (today).
Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma said they will witness the historic completion of a pipeline from the Wilmar palm oil refinery plant to the port.
Duma regarded this as the world’s largest palm oil refinery producer and trader. The global food processing giant will be supplying major world brands such as Unilever, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive, PepsiCo, Kellogg’s and many others in various countries, he said.
Visitors will know more about opportunities in the entire value chain of agriculture and agro-processing.
Duma said he valued the support of President Cyril Ramaphosa through Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Nomalungelo Gina, who has been representing the national government throughout the construction of this project.
In November, Edtea said plans were under way to ensure more land was acquired to enable local communities to be involved in the production of raw materials required by the plant. At the time, RBIDZ board chair, advocate Bheki Mbili, stressed the board should play a strong oversight role to ensure the entity’s vision is realised for the benefit of millions of unemployed people.
Daily News