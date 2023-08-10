Durban — Police watchdog IPID is investigating the shooting of a 24-year-old man who died on Saturday night near a law enforcement roadblock on the M4 South bound. It seems that Durban Metro Police and SAPS had been conducting a roadblock on the northbound lane.

Sanele Thembani, 24, had been travelling in the back of a bakkie with more than five other people. It’s alleged that when the bakkie approached the M4, after seeing other vehicles reverse, the driver had thought there was an accident up ahead when in fact it was a roadblock. And that when the bakkie had crossed over onto the South bound lane as it was driving past a Metro police vehicle, the occupants of the car heard gunshots ring out.

It was after this that it was realised that the 24-year-old had been shot in the forehead. It is alleged that when the occupants of the bakkie went to inform the police who were in the vehicle they had driven past that Thembani had been shot, the driver was accused by police of trying to flee the roadblock. The matter was reported to the Durban North police station where cases of murder and attempted murder were opened.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, officers were conducting a roadblock in conjunction with Metro Police officers on the off-ramp to Virginia when they noticed a vehicle making a U-turn in what was believed to be an attempt to avoid the roadblock. “Metro officers police officers gave chase and after the driver ignored law enforcement officer's instructions for him to stop, gunshots were fired and the man was found to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound. The other eight men who were in the vehicle escaped unharmed.” Netshiunda said no one has been charged as yet as investigations of the matter are under way.

“Relevant stakeholders were also summoned to the scene for further investigations.” IPID spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said: “IPID is investigating allegations of murder and attempted murder following the death of 24-year-old Sanele Thembani who is alleged to have been killed on M4 by Durban Metropolitan Police Department members.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.