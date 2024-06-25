Isipingo girl, 6, missing since last week

Durban — The search for Zekhethelo Dlamini, 6, of Malukazi outside Isipingo, south of Durban, has been intensified with community members and the Renegades Search and Rescue team joining in. The girl, who has been missing since Thursday, was reportedly last seen at her place of residence, wearing a white top and a pair of green leggings.

Her mother had gone to work at 6am on Thursday and when she returned from work she found that her child was not at home. Members of the community joined forces with the SAPS and Renegades to look for missing Zekhethelo Luphalule, 6, from Malukazi in Isipingo who has been missing since Thursday. Picture: Supplied Dawn Gounden, the family representative, said Zekhethelo’s disappearance had sparked widespread fear and anxiety, as the whereabouts of the child remained unknown. She said that the community, the police and Renegade were working tirelessly to locate the missing child.

“The family of the missing child is understandably distraught, as they grapple with the uncertainty and anguish of not knowing the fate of their loved one. The emotional toll of this situation is immense, as they desperately hope for a safe and speedy reunion with her. The community has rallied together in support of the family, offering their assistance and resources to aid in the search.” Gounden said time was of the essence in such cases, and every effort must be made to ensure the safe return of the child. “The community must remain vigilant and united in their efforts, as they work together to bring the child home safely. The resolve and determination of all those involved in the search serve as a testament to the strength and unity of the community in times of crisis.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said police were still searching for the girl. "A missing person docket was opened for investigation at Isipingo SAPS and the docket was transferred to the Umlazi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation."