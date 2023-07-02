Isipingo girl sustains second and third-degree burns from boiling water

Durban – A 12-year-old Isipingo girl sustained second and third degree burns when a bucket full of boiling water, she was carrying, fell and burnt her on Friday. It is reported that a girl was sent by her aunt to fetch a bucket of water that was made hot on an outside open fire. While the girl was returning to the bathroom, inside the house, she slipped and fell. The hot water burnt her on her torso, hands and legs.

Private company PT Alarms said that the PT Ambulance Service’s paramedics were met by a grim sight and the painful screams of the young girl. The paramedics stabilised the girl on scene, and then rushed her to Prince Mshiyeni hospital, in uMlazi. PT Alarms urged parents to keep a close eye on their children, and prevent them from assisting with hazardous chores and tasks around the house.

“Parents and guardians are urged to supervise their children during this holiday period,” said PT Alarms. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza urged parents and guardians to prioritise the safety of their children at their households at all times, more especially during this winter break. Khoza emphasised the importance of safeguarding children from various potential hazards such as accidents within the home and community, drowning, poisoning and the ongoing attacks on children.

Khoza said: "We urge the public to redouble their efforts in creating a safe and nurturing environment for all children to thrive, grow and flourish". She added that the social development department remained committed and focussed on providing support, education and resources to parents, caregivers and communities to ensure the safety and well-being of all children.