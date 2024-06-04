Izinduna in hostels should report attempts to ‘instigate violence, instability and lawlessness’ – Zulu king

Durban – King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has instructed Izinduna in hostels to report any attempts to instigate violence, instability and lawlessness following the elections. This was contained in a statement issued by the Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch, the Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who said King Misuzulu kaZwelithini had applauded the Electoral Commission of South Africa for ensuring and organising a free, fair and credible election.

The recently-formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party scored 45.93% of the vote in KZN in last week’s elections followed by the ANC with 17.62%, the IFP with 16.28%, the DA 13.68% and the EFF 2.56%. Buthelezi said King Misuzulu commended all political parties for peacefully conducting themselves during their election campaigns and on election day. “His Majesty calls upon law enforcement agencies to deal firmly with those who seek to cause instability and mayhem in the aftermath of the election results,” Buthelezi said.

“His Majesty instructs all Izinduna in hostels around Gauteng and Durban to report any attempts aimed at instigating violence, instability, and lawlessness.” Buthelezi said King Misuzulu was confident that all political leaders would commit themselves to respecting the outcome of the elections and to play their part in promoting peace, development, and stability. At the weekend, the Daily News’s sister publication, the Sunday Tribune, reported that KZN police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had appealed to political parties to ensure that their members did not misbehave while celebrating or grieving over the outcome of the elections.

Mkhwanazi called a press briefing last Friday to send a message to political parties that they should be mature and understand that in a democracy there would be winners and losers. He called on the losers to approach the courts to register their dissatisfaction with the results instead of embarking on disruptive protests. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.