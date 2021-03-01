Jacob Zuma is a master of politics, a king, says Dudu Myeni

THABO MAKWAKWA Durban - FORMER SA Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni spoke to Daily News after her visit to Nkandla where she gifted groceries to former president Jacob Zuma, so that he may continue hosting more tea parties at his homestead. Myeni reaffirmed her loyalty to Zuma saying he was the wisest organic leader and she was blessed to have met him in her lifetime. She added that she was not bothered by the media and those who portrayed her as a bad person. She asserted that the truth would one day come out.

"He is our king, master of politics and a great symbol of Africa liberation and Pan Africanist, I am deaf to other views given by those whom he fought to liberate us," she said.

Myeni thanked Zuma for his generosity and reception towards those who were hostile to him.

In a video posted on Twitter by Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Myeni is seen standing with Zuma with piles of groceries in front of them.

Myeni thanked Zuma for his service to the country. She also presented him with the groceries to enjoy with all guests visiting Nkandla.

"Zuma is a well respected leader, both locally and internationally. It's an African culture to give and share, that is how our culture has always been, and those who know Zuma will tell how he helped even those who are today telling lies about him," she said.

Myeni, who is also the former chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, indicated that it was customary to present a gift when visiting a king.

"Men in our culture would never visit a king without bringing isobho. When a person is a pensioner and has been giving selflessly throughout his life, I felt it was time for him to enjoy gifts in return."

Myeni was asked how she could afford buying the groceries when she had said two years ago that she did not have funds to travel from Durban to Pretoria to attend a court case seeking to declare her a delinquent director.

Last year, Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the court and was barred for life from serving as a director of any entity.

Myeni was dealt another blow as the court also dismissed her attempt to present new evidence in the case. The court had also ordered her to pay legal costs.

She replied: "It is true that I did not have money, I am broke and it is known. I am blessed to have a family that supports me, we had something small and I thought I should share with President Zuma — because my parents taught us that you don't have to be wealthy in order to give.“

Speaking on allegations made by Zola Tsotsi at the State of Capture Commission, Myeni said there were too many lies told about her and she was not taking this lightly.

She said even though the courts were not favourable to her, she would still approach the courts to expose those who were misleading the nation.

"Those who are misleading the commission will be exposed because lies have short legs, the real 'Tsotsi' will be exposed."

Nkandla has become a popular place to enjoy tea with visits by politicians and influential people where the gates are said to “always be open to visitors”.

During an engagement with the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said no one was above the law, including Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing to appear before the Zondo Commission.

"Your attack on judges is an attack on the Constitution. Judges have taken an oath to be faithful, not only to the Constitution but to our country and they are an independent arm of the state.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC's Top Six would discuss this issue with Zuma. Ramaphosa is expected to lead a delegation of the party's top six to Nkandla.

Zuma had raised concerns about Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, citing that the source of his bias against him stemmed from the fact that they have a historical personal, family and professional relationship that ought to have been publicly disclosed by Justice Zondo before accepting his appointment as chairperson of the commission.

On February 20, Justice Zondo had asked the Constitutional Court for an urgent order declaring Zuma in contempt of court and sentencing him to two years in prison for defying summonses served to testify before the commission.

Daily News