Durban — The SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal, under the leadership of former president Jacob Zuma, has vowed to reinstate residents in their flats in uMlazi who were forced out by unknown armed people in 2018. Sanco’s eThekwini regional secretary Nomzamo Mkhize told the Daily News they would meet the displaced residents soon to take the matter forward after one of the residents raised it during a recent Human Rights Day commemoration event in the township.

Mkhize said it was “unfortunate” the matter had taken this long and vowed Sanco would ensure the residents get back to the flats allocated to them. Speaking at the event attended by Zuma, one of the victims, Babongile Zuma, urged the leadership to assist them since eThekwini Metro had failed to resolve the matter. She said they were forced out by armed people who had turned the government flats into their business as they rent them out. “It was painful” that they had to go and be tenants elsewhere while they were the rightful owners of the decent houses built by the government, Babongile said. They blamed the City for failing to resolve the matter. Babongile said that when Mxolisi Kaunda became the mayor they also informed him, but he too failed to help them get their “homes” back.

“We want to appeal to new Sanco leadership to assist us to return to our houses. We have been reporting this matter to eThekwini Metro but it has failed to assist us, which is why we are making an appeal to the new Sanco leadership,” Babongile said. Mkhize said that as they began the process to resolve the matter, they were aware that Sanco also needed to ensure that those who were renting the flats were not left “in the cold”, and would also find alternative accommodation for them. Initially it was believed that the flats, in the H section, were occupied by the business forum members under the Delangokubona, but the forum previously denied its involvement in the saga.

Illegal invasion of the government’s RDP houses or flats was rife a few years ago. Some of the groups were led by former freedom fighters under uMkhonto we Sizwe’s Military Veterans Associations. Invasions of a similar kind were also reported in Pietermaritzburg under uMsunduzi Local Municipality. A request for comment was sent to eThekwini Municipality last week, but there was no response. A reminder was sent on Monday, but the City management did not respond as to why they had allowed illegal occupation of government property. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.