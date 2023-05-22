Jeep Go Topless Day celebrated in Western style

Durban — Every year, thousands of Jeep owners from around the world participate in Jeep Go Topless Day on May 20. It was no different on Saturday as the Jeep owners captured the attention of people across Durban as they drove their cars with the South African flag flying.

During this day Jeep owners take part in a range of entertaining activities such as trail runs and picnics. Others donate to charity in the name of celebrating the Jeep Brand. The president of the Black Jeepers Club, which is one of the clubs that participated in Jeep Go Topless Day, Percy Ngidi, said every year they gathered to celebrate this day. He said they have a theme and theirs was Westerns (cowboys). He said on this day they usually pick one charity and go there to donate food.

Topless Jeep owners from Durban and various regions around the province convoyed along the Durban Beach and gathered for a group picture at the Durban harbour. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Their tour started at Durban North as they drove around the city and from there they went to the Bambisandla Orphanage, Umlazi, U-section. The Bambisandla Orphanage is run by 53-year-old Thembile Shabalala who said they housed children of all ages. Shabalala said she was currently housing 25 children and was being assisted by other women from the committee.

She said some of the children were known for their singing, as they had gone to sing at a funeral of a young boy on Saturday. When the Black Jeepers Club got to the orphanage they donated food, sanitary towels and soap. One of the Topless Jeep owners Ranvir Singh carried his dog 'Zeuz' with harnesses that matched the colour of his car. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) Shabalala said she was grateful that there were people who still give a hand to others.

She added that their biggest challenge was to get sponges. “We are in need of sponges and blankets. It becomes a challenge when the children have to sleep,” she said. Shabalala said once the children were 18 they leave to go and start their lives.