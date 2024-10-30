Join the cause: how Phoenix Child Welfare Charity Shop makes a difference

Durban — The Phoenix Child Welfare Charity Shop makes a difference one donation at a time. The Charity Shop has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting vulnerable children and families through impactful community initiatives.

The shop, launched at the 2019 Phoenix Fair, has served as an important hub for community members to donate gently used items and support the well-being of children in need. Raising essential funds for the Phoenix Children’s Home while also offering affordable goods to the community is at the heart of the Charity’s Shop. Phoenix Child Welfare president Raj Saroop said proceeds from the shop go directly towards meeting the fundamental needs of children under the care of the home, including shelter, food, education, and healthcare.

Saroop explained that the donation process is designed to be straightforward and accessible. Community members are encouraged to drop off gently used items at Phoenix Child Welfare during business hours, knowing that their contributions have a direct and positive impact. The Charity Shop accepts a wide range of items, such as clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, books, furniture, and appliances. This ensures that every donation counts. He said Phoenix Child Welfare offers a convenient pick-up service for large or bulky items.

Community members can contact Renuka Maharaj at 081 039 8888 to arrange a pick-up, making it easier for donors to contribute and extend the reach of their kindness. Highlighting the importance of community involvement and the power of generosity, Saroop said: “When you contribute to the Charity Shop, you’re not just decluttering your home; you’re changing lives. Even the smallest acts of kindness can have a lasting impact.

“Together, we can transform lives and build a brighter future for children in need.” The Phoenix Child Welfare’s Charity Shop invites everyone to join this mission of compassion. Each donation, no matter the size, can foster positive change and strengthen the community. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.