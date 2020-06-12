Joy for motorists in KwaZulu-Natal as premier officially reopens M4 Ruth First Highway

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Bheki Ntuli, have officially reopened the M4 Ruth First highway on Friday to traffic. The reopening of the M4 will see the restoration of the economic node that links the Durban central business district to the northern parts of the eThekwini and iLembe district municipalities. The highway has been closed since November 2019, after a portion of the road and roadside was washed away in a mudslide caused by heavy rains. On Thursday morning (June 4), after a final inspection was conducted by Ntuli, the engineers gave the green light to reopen the road. According to Ntuli, the plan was to have the highway ready by April, but the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic dashed this plan.

“Our initial plan was to open the road to traffic by end of April 2020. However, due to the lockdown period, we had to adjust our target. I can report that I have personally conducted the inspection of the project this morning and I can now safely report that the road is now ready to be opened for traffic next week," Ntuli said last Thursday.

Ward 54 councillor Nicole Bollman said in an interview with African News Agency (ANA) that she was very pleased with the “team effort” shown by the Department of Transport, the contracting party Devru Civils as well as the workers who were part of the project.

“The time frame in which the contractor finished the job was amazing. I mean, they only received the project at the end of January. Even though the project was held up by the lockdown, they still managed to get the job done,” said Bollman.

“When I visited the site, I noticed that all of them were in such a good mood,” she added.

The repair of the M4 Ruth First highway cost the city R42.5 million.

Contracting party Devru Civils said they had installed the longest underground pipe in KwaZulu-Natal to allow for the flow of water beneath the motorway.

The pipe, which is 232 metres long, spans between Portland Drive and the wetlands near Breakers Resort in uMhlanga.

ANA



