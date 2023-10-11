Jubilation as Greater Edendale residents receive title deeds

Durban — About 602 families of Msunduzi Local Municipality living in the greater Edendale Area received their title deeds on Tuesday. The securities of tenure for the residents of Ashdown, Slangspruit, Units BB, H, J, T, and RR, guaranteed they finally took receipt and ownership of their properties.

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Sipho “KK” Nkosi said that he has designated Tuesdays of every week, of every month as Title Deeds Day. The department stated that the provincial title deeds backlog is estimated at more than 123 000 housing properties, for both pre and post-1994 housing stock. The department embarked on a sustained Title Deeds Hand Over Programme in an effort to eradicate the backlog in issuing title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of the department’s housing stock. Human Settlements spokesperson Mlungisi Khumalo said that in Nquthu Local Municipality the department handed over 621 title deeds to Empumelelweni Nquthu phase 2 housing project beneficiaries. The department hopes to intensify its Title Deeds Restoration Programme (TRP). and the necessary resources are being implemented to ensure that the programme is fast-tracked. The department hopes to speed up the opening of the formal property market in areas like Edendale and other townships in the province. Accepting her title deed, Daisy Mkhize said they now have rights to the land even though they have been living on it.

"We promise that we will take good care of it because it is a legacy for our grandchildren as well". An emotional David Mathabela of Edendale township said: "It's like I am dreaming that I hold this precious piece of paper, which gives me full ownership of the house I have occupied for years," Mathabela said.