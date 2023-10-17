Judge not impressed with time management in corruption and fraud trial

Durban — The much-delayed corruption, money laundering and fraud trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and others continues to face challenges and time management issues. On Monday at the Durban High Court, Judge Sharmaine Balton said it was unacceptable for people to be late. That was after advocate Griffith Madonsela was not in court. He is representing former city manager Sipho Nzuza.

It was not the first time that Judge Balton complained about time management. Since the beginning of the trial, the court has rarely started on the scheduled time at 10am. Either the accused or their lawyers have been coming to court late, resulting in proceedings not starting on time.

Last week there were delays as Nzuza’s wife had issues with finding a representative as Legal Aid was still to make a decision with regards to her appeal, after she axed her lawyer due to legal bill disputes. On Monday the matter was adjourned for over an hour from 10.30-11.45am. A former municipal official at Durban Solid Waste is testifying. His identity is withheld in line with Judge Balton’s order to protect witnesses.

He confirmed the signing of invoices of contractors awarded tenders to collect waste across the city. Last week the State told the court some original documents were destroyed during the floods, after the defence had demanded them. There are 22 accused facing charges of conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act, and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act worth more than R300 million relating to a Durban Solid Waste tender.