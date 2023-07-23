Judgment for murder accused of Independent Media staffer

Durban — Lethukuthula Ngema, charged with the murder of an Independent staff member, will learn his fate on Monday in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court when judgment is handed down. The 24-year-old is accused of shooting and killing Bongumusa Prince Mavuso, 42, who died on September 23, 2021, following a hijacking and robbery two days prior in Mpophomeni, Inanda.

Previously the Daily News reported that Ngema’s judgment and possible sentence would be handed down on July 27, in fact this is due to happen on Monday, July 24. Mavuso began working at Independent Media in August 2007 as a printer’s mechanic. He worked at Insights Publishing's engineering department for the past 14 years. During the trial, the court heard evidence from two State witnesses who said that Mavuso had transported them along with a spiritual healer to a river for a ritual.

While they were changing clothes and preparing to go into the river, Mavuso indicated that he was not feeling well and went to sit in the car. The witnesses testified how they saw three people approaching from down the river and they noticed that one of these people was someone they knew from the area of Inanda. They told the court how the three when they were close to them drew out firearms and held them up. Mavuso threw his wallet and cellphone on the ground, and soon after the accused shot him, and thereafter the assailants drove off in his car.

The two witnesses went to get help for Mavuso and were able to get transportation to take him to a clinic, and from there he was airlifted to Netcare St Anne’s in Pietermaritzburg where he succumbed to injuries. Another witness told the court how he saw the accused driving Mavuso’s car in Inanda and saw him leaving the car with another person who had handed the accused money. Mavuso’s car was found abandoned on the side of a road in Durban on September 30.