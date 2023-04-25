Durban – The murder case concerning former ANC KwaNdengezi branch leader Thulani Nxumalo was delayed in the Durban High Court after Judge Graham Lopes booked off sick on Tuesday. Last week, the Durban High Court concluded the cross-examination in this case. The defence and the State got a chance to do their addresses. The three men accused of killing Nxumalo all denied having anything to do with his murder. Felokwakhe Ndlovu, who is an induna at KwaNdengezi, is the first accused, followed by Nkosiyanda Ndlovu and Nkosinathi Mbambo. They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

During the trial the court learned that Nkosiyanda and Mbambo made confession statements to the police. However, when they were on the witness stand being cross-examined they denied all of this. Mbambo alleged that the police beat him and covered his face with plastic. The State also put it to the court that induna Felokwakhe approached Nkosiyanda and Mbambo to assist him in killing Nxumalo, who was investigating him over the land he was selling for his benefit. The land was for community development from the Ingonyama Trust. The court heard that Nkosiyanda was the driver of the white Toyota Corolla that transported Mbambo to kill Nxumalo, in September 2018. Nxumalo was killed by gunshot wounds to the head, neck and chest. He died at the scene.

State advocate Lawrence Gcaba told the court that Felokwakhe confessed to his friend Celani Dlamini, who turned State witness and spilled the beans. The defence also questioned Dlamini's credibility as a State witness and told the court to be cautious. Felokwakhe is alleged to have paid R120 000 to high-ranking police to try to stop Dlamini from testifying against him. The judgment is expected to take place on Wednesday.