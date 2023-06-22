Judgment in murder of Independent Media staff member

Durban — The Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court will make a ruling on Friday in the hijacking and murder case in which an Independent Media staff member was shot and killed. Bongumusa Prince Mavuso, 42, died on September 23, 2021, following a hijacking and robbery two days prior in Mpophomeni, Inanda.

Mavuso began working at Independent Media in August 2007 as a printer’s mechanic. He worked at Insights Publishing’s engineering department for 14 years and was known for being trustworthy, respectful, loyal, humble, caring and a happy individual who was always prepared to go the extra mile. On Wednesday, 24-year-old Lethukuthula Ngema appeared before Magistrate Ravi Pillay where the matter was adjourned until Friday for judgment.

During the trial, the court heard evidence from two State witnesses who told the court that Mavuso had transported them, along with a spiritual healer, to the river for a ritual. While they were changing clothes, Mavuso indicated that he was not feeling well and went to sit in the car. The witnesses testified that they saw three people approaching from downriver and one of them was someone they knew from the Inanda area.

The two witnesses were able to get transport to take Mavuso to a clinic and from there he was airlifted to Netcare St Anne's Hospital in Pietermaritzburg where he died of his injuries. Another witness told the court how he saw the accused driving Mavuso's car in Inanda and saw him leaving the car with another person who had handed the accused money. Mavuso's car was found abandoned on the side of a road in Durban on September 30.

Ngema was arrested two days after the hijacking and robbery. Speaking outside court, Mavuso’s mother, Jabulile Mavuso, said all she wanted was justice for her son and was hoping for a fitting ruling of guilty. “He was my first son and eldest child, I had put all of my faith in him. I raised him, working as a domestic worker. His father was unemployed. I had put my faith in him to provide for our family, which he was doing… We had started building our family home and before it could be finished they shot and killed my son.”

She said her son was a good person, who was rooted in the church and always willing to help within the congregation. “He was doing just that on that day he was killed, he was helping his fellow congregants and providing them with transport.” Mavuso has three children, a girl aged 14 and boys aged 9 and 7 years with his fiancée.