Junior eThekwini staff ’living lives of millionaires’ raided by Hawks probing R700m tender corruption

Durban - A multi-disciplinary raid comprising different units from the Hawks is underway in various parts of Durban to recover about R700 million stolen from Durban’s Water and Sanitation unit through tender fraud and corruption.

Eighteen properties belonging to unit employees at different levels and service providers were targeted.

On Tuesday morning at about 7am at least six vehicles which included a Porsche Cayenne GTS, a Range Rover and a BMW among others - were taken from the property of a service provider in Kenyon Howden Road, Montclair.

A source close to the investigation said the National Clean Audit Task Team, comprising the National Prosecution Authority, the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the SAPS and that of the NPA, Digital Forensic Services, Crime Scene Management, the National Intervention Unit, and the Financial Intelligence Center were tasked with recovering the loot and junior and senior personnel were targeted as suspects.

“Junior personnel are living the lives of multi-millionaires and this has been going on for over 10 years with no action taken to stop the rot. All these stakeholders in this operation each have been utilized in order to unpack the severity of the crimes committed by a very well-orchestrated criminal enterprise working within the Water and Sanitation Unit of the Ethekweni Municipality. Investigations are continuing,” said the source.