DURBAN - A 30-year-old man was killed when a group of men unleashed a volley of gunshots on each other at the Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga on Saturday morning.

In a video widely circulated on social media, a police officer is seen pointing at a number of bullets that pierced shop windows in the area. In the same video, the officer said there were at least 20 cartridges found in the scene.

The incident reportedly happened after an altercation outside a nightclub in uMhlanga.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed police were investigating the incident which took place at about 3am on Saturday morning.

“Today at 3am, four men had a dispute at the Palm Boulevard and a shootout ensued. They all sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Mbele.

Crime Scene | A video widely circulated on social media shows a supposed police officer showing the damage caused by the bullets during the incident.

Mbele said one of the four men died on arrival at a Durban hospital.

“A 30-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries on arrival. Durban North police are investigating a case of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Three pistols were recovered from the scene,” she said.



No arrests have been made.

Sunday Tribune