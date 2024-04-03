Justice delayed... family upset at murder judgment hitch

Durban — After a three-year wait, the family of a Transnet engineer who was murdered – allegedly by two hitmen hired by his wife – left the Durban High Court disheartened as judgment in the matter was postponed to next week. Nkosi Timmy Langa’s wife, Nomphumelelo Patricia Goncalves and her brother Nkosinathi Steve Zungu have been on trial for his 2020 murder since May 2022.

On September 29, 2020, Langa was allegedly forced into his Isuzu X-Rider at his home near Hampshire Place in Pinetown and taken to a forest in Ozwathini by Zungu and James Mashudu “Ramaphosa” Mthimkhulu, who is a State witness already serving time for his part in the crime. Goncalves, who is a nurse, is alleged to have hired her brother and Mthimkhulu. Langa’s body was found sometime in November after a pointing-out exercise by Mthimkhulu. This was after police investigations led to the recovery of Langa’s car.

An ID book found in Langa’s car led police to the man who had taken it from Mthimkhulu and Zungu. On Tuesday, Acting Judge Bonke Dumisa was meant to have handed down judgment. However, this had to be postponed due to a challenge by the nurse’s legal counsel. Senior State prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah said Goncalves’ counsel advocate Siphelele Zwane contacted him via WhatsApp, informing him of his challenge, adding that he had asked Zungu’s lawyer to stand in for him for the postponement.

“I ask that the matter be adjourned to April 11, we had reserved April 12 previously, given the volume of evidence,” said Shah. Judge Dumisa said his judgment would take two days and assured the accused and family members in the gallery that the judgment would go ahead next week. “I’m sorry for the inconvenience, I know there are people in attendance who have come from far away It was something beyond the court's control.”

Langa’s sister Zodwa Langa, said they were upset that they were robbed of the closure they had anticipated they would get on Tuesday. They had been confident the judgment would see Goncalves being found guilty. “Everyone back home who is not here today is expecting that when we get home we will tell them whether she has been convicted or not. “We have been waiting in anticipation for this decision. Since Good Friday we have not slept, praying hard for God to grant us the strength to accept any decision, but with the faith that the decision will heal our wounds.”