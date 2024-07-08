Juvenile penguin stranded on KZN beach could have been following sardines up the coast

South African Association for Marine Biological Research spokesperson Ann Kunz said although the penguin appeared understandably weak, underweight and a little dehydrated after her long journey from the Cape, she was otherwise free of any obvious injuries.

“We imagined that for such a young penguin to make it all the way from the Cape waters to KZN, it must be a super ace swimmer, which is why the uShaka Sea World staff caring for her, decided to call her Ace. Although her sex is undetermined, as she is so beautiful, they have decided she must be a female,” Kunz said.

UShaka Sea World lead animal care specialist Kelly de Klerk said: “After a quick assessment of her overall condition, I gave her a solution of darrows (oral glucose-electrolyte mixture) to replace lost electrolytes and positioned her in a quiet area to rest for the evening. When she is a little stronger, I will re-assess her and start offering her small pieces of fish.”