Juvenile penguin stranded on KZN beach could have been following sardines up the coast

Durban — A tourist found a juvenile African penguin stranded on a beach in uMlalazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday afternoon.
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife officials were alerted and they kindly offered to drive the young penguin to Durban.
South African Association for Marine Biological Research spokesperson Ann Kunz said although the penguin appeared understandably weak, underweight and a little dehydrated after her long journey from the Cape, she was otherwise free of any obvious injuries.
“We imagined that for such a young penguin to make it all the way from the Cape waters to KZN, it must be a super ace swimmer, which is why the uShaka Sea World staff caring for her, decided to call her Ace. Although her sex is undetermined, as she is so beautiful, they have decided she must be a female,” Kunz said.
UShaka Sea World lead animal care specialist Kelly de Klerk said: “After a quick assessment of her overall condition, I gave her a solution of darrows (oral glucose-electrolyte mixture) to replace lost electrolytes and positioned her in a quiet area to rest for the evening. When she is a little stronger, I will re-assess her and start offering her small pieces of fish.”
Kunz also said that although it is impossible to know the history behind Ace’s stranding, it is possible that she was following the sardines as they made their way up the coast, and likely lost her bearings.
She said once Ace has fully recovered from her ordeal at sea, the uShaka Sea World veterinary team will give her a full medical and if all is wel,l will start making plans for her return to the ocean.
“Once she is strong enough and has fully recovered, she will be flown to the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) in Gqeberha to prepare for release,” Kunz said.
Kunz added: “The African penguin is endemic to Southern Africa and unfortunately, this vulnerable bird is undergoing rapid population decline. It is estimated that the breeding population of African penguins has experienced a 95% decline since 1900.”
