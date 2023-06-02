Kaunda to take steps around allegations of misconduct against city official

Durban – eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he has decided to take steps around city manager Musa Mbhele’s allegations of misconduct, following media reports over the past few weeks. Kaunda said the negative media reports had prompted him, as Mbhele’s immediate supervisor, to take a decision to verify the existence of the City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU) reports that formed the basis of the negative media reports.

“I am finalising this report for it to be tabled at the next council meeting,” Kaunda said. He said the council had authorised the city manager to appoint an independent investigator to probe allegations of misconduct against the deputy city manager Kim Makhathini, emanating from an alleged fraudulent diploma and an unverified degree. “The appointed investigator will be expected to submit, within 30 days of his or her appointment, a report with recommendations to the city manager,” Kaunda said.

“The city manager shall table the report of the independent investigator before the council within seven days, from the date of receipt thereof, for a decision to be made.” Kaunda said the council had taken a decision to fire incarcerated murder accused, Ward 101 councillor Muzimuni Ngiba, after the council speaker’s attempts to trace Ngiba, so that he could advise him of his whereabouts, and whether he still regarded himself as an eThekwini councillor. Ngiba has reportedly missed more than three council meetings, and the council has charged him with misconduct due to his non-attendance.

Speaker Thabani Nyawose authorised an investigation into this matter and then reported his findings to the council. “The speaker is guided by the rules and regulations that regulate the behaviour and conduct of all councillors,” Kaunda said. He added that the council had sent its findings and recommendations for Ngiba to be fired to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, in order for it to take a final decision on the matter.