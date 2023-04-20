Durban — The Durban Metro Police Service has advised the public that Kenville Road will be reopened once speed humps are installed. In a brief statement on Facebook on Wednesday, the Durban Metro Police Service said: “The public is advised that Kenville Road will be re-opened after speed humps are installed on and near the bridge for increased community safety. Completion of the speed humps and bridge re-opening is expected by April 24, 2023.”

“Motorists are encouraged to use the alternate route on Willowfield Crescent while we complete this work. “Pedestrians are to use the Kenville Road staircase and follow the driveway path that leads into Sea Cow and Inanda Road,” the metro police said. The public is advised that Kenville Road will be re-opened after speed humps are installed on and near the bridge for increased community safety. Picture: Durban Metro Police Service Last week, the Daily News reported that Kenville residents were asked to be patient as the Kenville Road closure may take extra time to open due to children’s safety concerns.

This is according to ward councillor Bobby Maharajh after residents held a meeting with engineers working on-site to voice their frustrations caused by the road closure. It has been five years since the road was closed, and the closure has affected residents who in the past travelled 400 metres to get onto Inanda Road and then onto North Coast Road. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the City closed Kenville Road in 2018 and had envisaged reopening it a year later. Khuzwayo said speed humps were evaluated and installed in terms of a council-approved Traffic Calming Policy which looks at various factors including the number of accidents and the environment among others depending on the respective road class.