Durban - Kessie Nair will be home for Christmas and will be staying with his son. The 60-year-old was arrested in September for calling President Cyril Ramaphosa the k-word in a video that went viral on social media.

His attorney Chris Gounden said Nair was granted bail on Friday in the Durban High Court.

Gouden appealed the unsuccessful bail application in October and the ruling was set aside.

According to Gounden, the family are expected to post bail on Wednesday.

In October, The Mercury Newspaper reported that Nair’s family abandoned him, telling the court that should he get bail, he will not return to stay with them.

However, Gounden could not comment on the turn-about saying only that he would stay with his son.

Gounden added that he didn't speak much to his client but said Nair was happy to be finally going home.

Nair is expected to report to Fort Napier in Pietermaritzburg in April where he will undergo a mental evaluation for 28 days.



