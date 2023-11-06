Killers behind 2020 mass murder sentenced

Durban — Three killers convicted of a KwaNdengezi mass murder in 2020 have been sentenced to multiple life imprisonment terms. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said: “On November 2, 2023, the Durban High Court sentenced Mashizolo Blessing Ngcobo, 52, to four terms of life imprisonment for four counts of murder; Thelabantu Pius Ngcobo, 45, was sentenced to two terms of life imprisonment for a double murder; and Enock Mhlaziphethwe Sithole, 50, was sentenced to four terms of life imprisonment for murder plus five years for the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.”

“Their sentences will run concurrently.” The trio were sentenced for the September 26, 2020, murder of Sthembiso Sithole, 24, Thabani Hlengwa, 21, Simphiwe Khanyile, 23, and Nhlanhla Shange, 17, who were shot and killed at a sports ground in the Olwambeni area in KwaNdengezi. The men were shot in the upper body. They were killed in front of community members after being accused of stealing a goat.

Gwala said that charges of murder were opened for investigation at the KwaNdengezi SAPS. She said the docket was transferred to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit for further investigation. The team worked tirelessly and gathered all the evidence required to secure a fitting conviction in court and also to make sure that justice was served. “Four men were arrested the following month and the charges were later withdrawn against one man, 62. The firearmsused in the commission of the offences were seized by police. The three accused made several court appearances until they were sentenced,” Gwala said.