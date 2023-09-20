Killers of two Durban metro police officers sentenced to lengthy prison terms

Durban — The Durban High Court has sentenced four men who killed Durban metro police officers in 2019 in Bhambayi, near Phoenix. Constable Sonto Mhlanga was gunned down while guarding the home of ward 52 councillor and she was with her colleague Sergeant Fanifani Dladla.

The killers are Thamsanqa Mabaso, Bonginkosi Madala Msomi, Budget Gift Biyela and Nkululeko Zulu. They were convicted of two counts of robbery, two counts of murder, attempted murder, unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm and possession of ammunition. Constable Sonto Mhlanga who was killed with her colleague Sergeant Fanifani Dladla. Picture: Supplied When Judge Peter Olsen sentenced the men he said, the victims were law enforcement who were on duty and their death was caused by criminals working together. He said the victim impact statements written by the families read by state prosecutor advocate Bonginkosi Mbokazi were well expressed. “The three victim impact statements by the Dladla family are well expressed. They have a lot to say about the value of human life. They described him as someone who was kind and respectful and loved people,” said Judge Olsen.

Moreover, he said that Constable Mhlanga’s relative was well expressed. Noxolo Thabethe a relative of Mhlanga said her son has not been okay since the incident and that he failed his first year at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and ended up dropping out. Sergeant Fanifani Dladla a Durban metro cop who was killed in Bhambhayi near Phoenix while on duty with his colleague Constable Sonto Mhlanga. Picture: Supplied Judge Olsen sentenced Mabaso to 15 years imprisonment for robbery, two life imprisonment for the murders and 15 years for robbery. He said five years of the sentence imposed on robbery shall run concurrently with the 15 years of the first count robbery. He said Mabaso was the mastermind behind all of this. He sentenced Msomi and Biyela to 10 years imprisonment for robbery. Zulu was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for robbery, two life imprisonment for the murders of the officers, 15 years for robbery, 10 years for attempted murder and 15 years for possession of a semi-automatic firearm and possession of ammunition.

He said the sentences for the unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm and possession of ammunition would be taken together. He said 14 years of possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm shall run concurrently with robbery. “The five years of the sentence imposed on robbery shall run concurrently with the sentence imposed on count 1 - robbery. Eight years of the sentence imposed on attempted murder shall run concurrently with sentence of robbery,” said Judge Olsen. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.