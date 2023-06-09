Killings continue at Glebelands Hostel as another man is gunned down

Durban — Just a few days after the Glebelands Hostel mass shooting in which eight people were killed, another man was gunned down near the same hostel. It is alleged that on Wednesday, Lerato Nonkawana, 30, from Bizana, Eastern Cape, who stayed in Block R in Glebelands Hostel, uMlazi, was shot dead near the entrance of the hostel while waiting for a taxi to transport him to work. It is reported that none of his belongings were taken.

Nonkawana’s mother, Khangelwa Nonkawana, said: “It is very painful and I am shocked, I really can’t believe my son is dead. I don’t know who would want my son dead because he was a very peaceful gentleman. He did not drink alcohol and did not even smoke. I can’t sleep. I am still trying to process the news about his death. We are in so much pain as a family.” She said Nonkawana had never told the family whether he had conflicts or enemies where he was staying. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Umlazi police are investigating a case of murder following an incident where a 30-year-old man was allegedly fatally shot by unknown suspects on June 7 at uMlazi near Ezimbuzini and Glebelands Hostel.

“It is alleged that the victim was ambushed by suspects who fired shots towards him, fatally wounding him at the scene. Reports indicate that the deceased was on his way to work when he was murdered.” Ubumbano Lwama Hostela spokesperson Mthembeni Thusi said: “I don’t have the full report of what actually happened. According to what I have heard so far, this person was still new in this hostel. “We still don’t know the reasons behind this incident; whether he had a conflict inside the hostel premises or he had pending issues where he came from before staying in the hostel.