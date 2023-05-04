King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo hailed KZN MEC for showing respect for traditional leadership

Before attending the launch of Africa Day, which was held in the Nelson Mandela Museum in Qunu in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, the MEC made a doorstep visit to King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's palace to greet and inform His Majesty that she was in his territory. This gesture earned her praises, and the King, through a message, which was read by Inkosi Mandla Mandela, told the guests to clap for MEC for her respect of traditional leadership.

This is a sign of respect for traditional leadership in African tradition, where any visitor would have to first introduce him or herself that she or he has entered the king's territory. In bygone eras, there were serious consequences if a person was seen roaming the area which the king ruled over without having been introduced to the palace, who he was and what he came to do in the area.

In a short statement issued by the MEC's office, it said she was humbled by being acknowledged by King Buyelekhaya, adding the MEC is an African and observes African protocol at all material times. The office further stated that the MEC understands that it is a big part of African culture to practice what is called ukukhuleka/ukukhahlela, which is to report when you enter a king’s jurisdiction and greet the King.

‘’The MEC is humbled. However, she only observed protocol, not expecting any praise for what she was doing since it is in her veins to observe protocol. The MEC is also a child of royalty as she is born in the Jobe royal house in Eqhudeni, and the MEC takes culture very seriously,’’ concludes the statement.