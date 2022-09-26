King Cetshwayo Municipality should come clean on multimillion-rand fleet contract - DA

Durban — The DA in King Cetshwayo District on Monday called on municipal manager Philani Sibiya to come clean on a multimillion-rand fleet contract. This contract was awarded to a company that failed to deliver on the required guidelines of the tender, and the contract of the previous supplier and unsuccessful bidder was extended on a month-to-month basis until the company acquired the vehicles required by the council.

On July 1, 2022, in terms of Rule 24 of the Standing Rules and Orders of council, the DA submitted a written letter asking the municipal manager to provide answers on the contract awarded for the delivery of fleet vehicles to the council. The DA in King Cetshwayo said they wrote to the municipal manager seeking answers following the administration’s refusal to respond to queries on the vehicles supplied and the total amount in payments made to the two suppliers. “Two corporate services portfolios have passed since the letter was submitted. Last Wednesday, the DA further asked for clarity on the status of the question and a response we have grown too familiar with was that feedback awaits the municipal manager’s signature,” said DA King Cetshwayo caucus leader, councillor Sihle Magubane.

The DA said the refusal of the municipal manager to come clean regarding the contract and the terms associated with it, was concerning. The DA has further questioned the process that resulted in the awarding of the contract to a bidder with no capacity at the time to supply vehicles. The DA wants the municipality to come clean on this contract and furnish council with a response so that those accountable could be held responsible. Daily News